'Ghost particles' may hold key to cosmic mystery

The team, led by Lei Zu, used massive datasets from global telescopes and found that including these tiny interactions helps bring predictions closer to what we actually see. Their computer models suggested a pattern: when neutrinos and dark matter swap momentum, things line up better with real cosmic maps.

What happens next?

Upcoming experiments at places like the Rubin Observatory will check if this finding holds up.

If it does, we might have to rethink some basics about how the universe works—which is pretty exciting for anyone curious about space and science!