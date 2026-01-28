GhostPoster malware infects 900K users through sneaky browser extensions Technology Jan 28, 2026

Over 840,000 cumulative installs have been reported for extensions linked to GhostPoster, which spread through 17 fake browser extensions on Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

These extensions—posing as translation tools, ad blockers, and video downloaders—were downloaded over 840,000 times.

Some remained available in official stores for over five years before being discovered and removed by security researchers and browser vendors.