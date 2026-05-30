Gianluca Masi to livestream rare blue micromoon from Italy tonight
Technology
Tonight, May 30, you can catch a rare blue moon, the smallest full moon of the year.
This only happens about once every 2.5 years and is being livestreamed from Italy by astronomer Gianluca Masi and the Virtual Telescope Project at 9:30pm EDT (or 1:30am GMT).
Just head to Space.com or the Virtual Telescope Project's YouTube channel to watch, as long as the weather cooperates.
Micromoon appears smaller and dimmer
This isn't just any blue moon: it's both the second full moon in May and a micromoon, meaning it occurs close to its farthest point from earth and will look smaller and dimmer than usual (up to 14% smaller than a supermoon).
The livestream will also feature archival images of the moon above some of Rome's most iconic monuments.