GitHub Copilot moves to per token AI credits pricing model
GitHub Copilot is switching to a new AI Credits pricing system starting June 1, 2026.
Instead of flat rates, you'll pay per token for every interaction, even cached ones.
Monthly plans ($19 for Business, $39 for Pro+ and Enterprise) now act as spending caps, but if you go over, you'll be billed extra.
GitHub Copilot users risk 9x costs
Internal tests show heavy users could see their costs jump up to nine times compared to April 2026. If your team relies on Copilot, this change might sting.
On the bright side, Hindustan Times found some solid alternatives: DeepSeek V4 Pro offers similar performance at a fraction of the cost; DeepSeek V4 Pro is the recommended option for back end and machine learning; OpenAI Codex / GPT-5.5 Codex handles long terminal-agent tasks well; and Amazon Kiro shines on front-end work with affordable multimodal features.