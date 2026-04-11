GitHub counts 27 million Indian developers, aiding 1 billion developer goal
India's coding scene on GitHub just got a major boost: there are now 27 million Indian developers on the platform, up from 21.9 million just six months ago.
India is now GitHub's fastest-growing developer community worldwide, and with over 180 million developers worldwide, the company is banking on India to help reach its big goal: one billion developers by 2030.
GitHub Copilot and campus partnerships
What's driving this surge? AI-powered tools like GitHub Copilot are making coding smoother and faster for everyone. As Chief Operating Officer Kyle Daigle puts it, AI-assisted development is really changing the game.
Plus, GitHub is investing in local meetups and teaming up with colleges to help students build real-world skills for open-source projects.
It's all part of Microsoft's bigger plan to connect more developers globally, including through community meetups, campus experts, hackathons with Infosys, Hack Club, and the Student Developer Pack.