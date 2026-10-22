Gizmodo launches 'The AI Brief' daily weekday morning AI newsletter

The AI Brief breaks down complex topics into easy reads and unearths hidden gems you may have missed, like what happens when you strand AI agents on a deserted island, all in Gizmodo's signature lively style.

If you want to stay in the loop but skip the jargon overload, this one's for you.

Plus, Gizmodo wants your feedback and ideas at [email protected], making it feel more like a conversation than just another newsletter.