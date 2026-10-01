Glance backed by InMobi integrates with Siri on iOS 27
Technology
Shopping on your iPhone or iPad just got a lot easier.
Glance, backed by InMobi, has teamed up with Siri in the new iOS 27 update to let you find products just by asking: think, "Show me some red shoes for a marathon," and Siri will pull up tailored options for you.
Glance adds assistant and offline try-on
Now, Glance acts more like a personal shopping assistant, recommending products based on what you like, all without switching between apps.
Plus, Glance is rolling out a virtual try-on tool using Apple's Core AI tech that lets you preview looks offline for extra fast and secure.
These features are set to reach more devices by the end of the year as Glance reaches 60 million devices.