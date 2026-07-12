Data center constructions to face mounting delays through 2027

Future prospects

Long-term demand for data centers remains strong

Despite the current challenges, Bernstein's report remains optimistic about the long-term future of data centers. The firm believes that AI inference and training will continue to drive demand for these facilities. It also predicts that "the backlog should clear post-2027 as new power comes online and cooling designs standardize." Hyperscalers are likely to prioritize their own large campuses while colocation providers focus on densification and edge sites requiring less power per megawatt (MW).