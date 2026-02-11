Global maps missed 84% of rural populations: Study
Turns out, global population maps have been seriously undercounting people living in rural areas—by as much as 53-84%.
Researchers from Aalto University found that five major datasets (like WorldPop and LandScan) missed huge chunks of rural populations — by as much as 53-84% in the 307 rural areas examined.
This matters because these numbers shape decisions about healthcare, infrastructure, and disaster response.
Why the oversight?
Counting people in remote places isn't easy—national censuses often skip hard-to-reach spots due to tough terrain or lack of roads.
Plus, satellites can miss small homes hidden in the countryside.
As lead researcher Josias Lang-Ritter points out, this gap could mean less funding for essentials like hospitals or medicine where they're needed most.
Impact on communities
If we don't know how many people actually live in rural areas, it's way too easy for those communities to get overlooked when it comes to resources and support.
Accurate data means fairer decisions—and better lives—for everyone.