Global maps missed 84% of rural populations: Study Technology Feb 11, 2026

Turns out, global population maps have been seriously undercounting people living in rural areas—by as much as 53-84%.

Researchers from Aalto University found that five major datasets (like WorldPop and LandScan) missed huge chunks of rural populations — by as much as 53-84% in the 307 rural areas examined.

This matters because these numbers shape decisions about healthcare, infrastructure, and disaster response.