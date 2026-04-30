Global projects digitize personal memories into public libraries for generations
Technology
By April 30, 2026, people around the world are teaming up to save human memories in digital form.
Projects like the Queens Memory Project and the Library of Congress are turning personal stories into a giant public "library of memories."
The big idea is to keep these stories alive for future generations, even after we're gone.
Libraries launch Memory Lab programs
Libraries have launched "Memory Lab" programs so people can digitize their old photos, home videos, and recordings.
AI is stepping in too, helping make these archives interactive and bringing life stories back in new ways.
UNESCO's Memory of the World program is part of broader efforts to protect humanity's recorded heritage. It's a global push to protect what makes us human: our memories.