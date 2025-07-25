Just days before the outage, India gave Starlink official permission to operate for five years. With access to over 4,400 satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink can now deliver high-speed internet across the country—especially helpful in places where regular connections just don't reach.

Global satellite internet outage, India approves Starlink: Key tech news

The outage is a reminder that even cutting-edge tech has its hiccups—running thousands of satellites isn't easy.

But India's move signals how satellite internet is becoming crucial for connecting people everywhere, especially where traditional networks fall short.

For anyone following global connectivity or dreaming of better Wi-Fi in remote spots, these shifts are worth watching.