Global seas hit record high temperatures in July
What's the story
The world's oceans have just recorded their hottest temperature for July, according to scientists. The average sea surface temperature outside polar regions was the highest on record for the month, breaking the previous high set in 2023. The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the EU's Copernicus climate change service, found that marine heatwaves were particularly intense along the Atlantic coast and western Mediterranean last month. This unprecedented rise in ocean temperatures is a major indicator of climate change.
Regional impact
Hottest June-July on record for western Europe
Western Europe has also witnessed its hottest June-July period on record, with "exceptional" heat sparking wildfires across the Mediterranean.
The first two summer months of 2026 were a staggering 2.79°C hotter than usual, according to C3S data released on Monday.
This unprecedented rise in temperature has outstripped the previous record set four years ago and highlights the "exceptional persistence of heat" since the season began.
Heatwave impact
Central Europe facing unprecedented heatwave
Central Europe is currently grappling with a heatwave that has broken national temperature records in several countries, including Austria and Slovakia.
The extreme weather conditions have dried out vegetation, making the continent more susceptible to wildfires.
Samantha Burgess, a climate scientist at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said this summer is "a clear example" of how climate breakdown is intensifying extreme weather events that reinforce each other.
Economic consequences
Drought's impact on Europe's economy
Drought and heat are major environmental threats to Europe's economy. Preliminary estimates for this summer indicate that the June heatwave cost grain farmers €2 billion in crop losses.
Economists warn that long-term damage from persistent droughts can outweigh short-term losses, as seen during the mega-drought of 2015-18, which cost Europe €439 billion.
The study was led by CMCC European Institute on Economics and published in a working paper.
Fire outbreaks
Wildfire risks soar due to extreme heat and drought conditions
Since the start of the year, nearly half a million hectares have been scorched across the EU, data from the European Forest Fire Information System shows.
The hot, dry, and windy conditions have set new records for severity for this time of year.
Victor Resco de Dios, a forestry engineering professor at University of Lleida, warned climate change is creating increasingly favorable conditions for mega-wildfires.