Global study finds 51% of migratory bird species declining worldwide
Technology
A new global study just dropped some worrying news: 51% of migratory bird species are on the decline.
Nearly 300 of these birds are now threatened worldwide, and India's long-distance travelers (like those flying in from the Arctic) are vanishing even faster than local or short-distance migrants.
Threats spur migratory bird AI monitoring
Migratory birds aren't just pretty: they help pollinate plants, spread seeds, and keep pests in check.
But they're losing ground to habitat destruction, climate change, invasive species, and pesticides.
Scientists are turning to cool tech like AI-powered monitoring and global tracking tools to figure out what's happening.
The big takeaway? Saving these birds needs teamwork across countries and smarter conservation along their migration routes.