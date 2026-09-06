Global study links 1,200+ gene variants to Big Five traits
A massive global study just found over 1,200 gene variants linked to the Big Five personality traits: openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism.
Researchers looked at data from people all over the world and used family comparisons to show these links go beyond just how you were raised.
Genetics influence housing, health and careers
Turns out, even tiny genetic differences can add up to shape not just your personality but also things like where you live, your health habits, and even career choices.
For example, people with certain common genetic variants linked to openness to experience tended to move to more cosmopolitan neighborhoods.
And as lead author Ted Schwaba put it, "Personality seems to be relevant nearly everywhere you look."
Of course, your environment still plays a big role too (genes are just one part of the story).