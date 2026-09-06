Global study links 1,200+ gene variants to Big Five traits

Turns out, even tiny genetic differences can add up to shape not just your personality but also things like where you live, your health habits, and even career choices.

For example, people with certain common genetic variants linked to openness to experience tended to move to more cosmopolitan neighborhoods.

And as lead author Ted Schwaba put it, "Personality seems to be relevant nearly everywhere you look."

Of course, your environment still plays a big role too (genes are just one part of the story).