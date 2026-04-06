Global study links living conditions to ninefold brain aging Technology Apr 06, 2026

Turns out, where you live and what's around you could speed up how your brain ages by as much as nine times.

A new global study looked at nearly 19,000 people (including people from India) and found that things like air pollution, not enough green spaces, and social exposures such as poverty, inequality, and lack of support are linked to changes in the brain's structure.