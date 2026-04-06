Global study links living conditions to ninefold brain aging
Technology
Turns out, where you live and what's around you could speed up how your brain ages by as much as nine times.
A new global study looked at nearly 19,000 people (including people from India) and found that things like air pollution, not enough green spaces, and social exposures such as poverty, inequality, and lack of support are linked to changes in the brain's structure.
Exposome links 73 factors to brain
Researchers call this mix of exposures the "exposome," and say it has a combined effect on areas of the brain tied to memory and emotions.
They checked 73 different environmental factors (including climate swings and water quality) and suggested that cutting pollution, adding more parks, and supporting social safety nets could help keep our brains healthier for longer.