First-in-history: Six consecutive days of 2°C above preindustrial levels recorded
What's the story
For the first time in history, the world has witnessed six consecutive days of temperatures 2 degree Celsius above preindustrial levels. The unprecedented heatwave has been fueled by long-term global warming from fossil fuel combustion and a particularly strong El Nino event. The current global surface temperature anomaly peaked at a record-breaking 2.24 degree Celsius above baseline levels on Monday, with predictions of it remaining at similar highs for several more days.
Expert opinions
Experts warn of exceptional global temperature anomaly
Samantha Burgess, the strategic lead for climate at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, called this an "exceptional global temperature anomaly."
She noted that while individual days may vary, such high temperatures are a clear sign of how much the climate has warmed.
Zeke Hausfather, a climate researcher at Berkeley Earth, also expressed concern over the new temperature records.
He said that the previous record of 2.05 degree Celsius above preindustrial levels set in 2023 has been "smashed."
Weather phenomenon
El Nino's role in temperature spike
The current spike in temperatures is also being influenced by a strong El Nino event, which is nearing its peak.
The last time an El Nino of this magnitude occurred was in the 1870s, triggering a mass famine that killed 50 million people.
Scientists expect this one to peak between now and January, but its full impact won't be felt for several months after that.
Crisis escalation
Climate crisis worsened by extra heat
The extra heat in the global system is already triggering feedbacks that worsen the climate crisis, such as drought and fire in Indonesia's tropical rainforests and the Amazon.
Richard Betts, head of climate impacts research at the Met Office Hadley Centre, warned that a significant increase in atmospheric CO2 is expected in the coming months.
This is largely due to tropical ecosystems growing less vigorously due to droughts, which reduces their capacity to absorb carbon from the atmosphere.