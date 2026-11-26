Samantha Burgess, the strategic lead for climate at the Copernicus Climate Change Service, called this an "exceptional global temperature anomaly."

She noted that while individual days may vary, such high temperatures are a clear sign of how much the climate has warmed.

Zeke Hausfather, a climate researcher at Berkeley Earth, also expressed concern over the new temperature records.

He said that the previous record of 2.05 degree Celsius above preindustrial levels set in 2023 has been "smashed."