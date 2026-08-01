Glorious drops InfinitePlay headset with 2 85+ hour packs
Glorious just dropped the GHS Wireless InfinitePlay, a gaming headset designed to end battery anxiety.
It comes with two swappable battery packs, each lasting over 85 hours, and even has an internal backup that gives you three extra hours while you swap.
Just pop a fresh pack into the ear cup and keep playing without missing a beat.
InfinitePlay priced $229.99 available now
Charging is super flexible: you can juice up both batteries at once, either while using the headset or with its charger.
The box includes one spare pack, and extras are $20 each.
At $229.99, InfinitePlay stands out by offering uninterrupted play compared to other headsets like SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.
You also get custom-tuned 40mm drivers for solid sound, a detachable boom mic, and dual wireless connections, so you can easily switch between gaming on your console and chatting on your phone.
Available now from Glorious's website or Amazon.