Glorious drops InfinitePlay headset with 2 85+ hour packs

Charging is super flexible: you can juice up both batteries at once, either while using the headset or with its charger.

The box includes one spare pack, and extras are $20 each.

At $229.99, InfinitePlay stands out by offering uninterrupted play compared to other headsets like SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

You also get custom-tuned 40mm drivers for solid sound, a detachable boom mic, and dual wireless connections, so you can easily switch between gaming on your console and chatting on your phone.

Available now from Glorious's website or Amazon.