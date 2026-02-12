Gmail for Android now lets you create, edit labels
Gmail for Android just got a handy update: you can now create, edit, and delete labels right inside the app—no desktop or iOS required.
The feature was reported on February 12, 2026, so if you haven't seen it yet, it should show up soon.
How to add a label
To add a label, tap "Create label" in the side menu (it's between "Manage subscriptions" and your existing labels), name it, and hit save.
You'll see a little "New" badge when it's ready. To organize emails with your new label, just long-press an email, tap the three dots, then choose "Label as."
You can also manage all your labels under Settings > Gmail address > Manage labels—rename them, delete them, or tweak sync settings.
Labels are private to your account; if you delete an email from anywhere, it's gone from all its labels too.