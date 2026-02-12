Gmail for Android now lets you create, edit labels

How to add a label

To add a label, tap "Create label" in the side menu (it's between "Manage subscriptions" and your existing labels), name it, and hit save.

You'll see a little "New" badge when it's ready. To organize emails with your new label, just long-press an email, tap the three dots, then choose "Label as."



You can also manage all your labels under Settings > Gmail address > Manage labels—rename them, delete them, or tweak sync settings.

Labels are private to your account; if you delete an email from anywhere, it's gone from all its labels too.