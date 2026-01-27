Gmail for iOS now lets you grab photos straight from Google Photos
Gmail on your iPhone or iPad just got a lot more convenient—you can now attach photos directly from Google Photos without leaving the app.
The new "Google Photos" option sits right in the attachment menu, so sharing pics is as simple as a few taps, with no extra logins needed.
Quick search and multi-select make sharing easy
You can search your photo library by album name or recent searches, and pick multiple photos or videos at once using a clean grid view.
It works just like the Android version, making things feel familiar if you switch between devices.