'Gmail for pedophiles' goes viral: How to access Epstein's emails
Jmail is a new web app that lets you explore the recreated Gmail inbox of Jeffrey Epstein, built using tens of thousands of emails made public through court proceedings and official disclosures (publicly released in February 2026).
Created by Riley Walz and Luke Igel with AI coding tools, it's become an internet sensation.
How it works
Jmail looks and feels just like classic Gmail—complete with folders, search, and even fake apps like JPhotos and JFlights.
Behind the scenes, it uses AI to turn messy scans and PDFs into searchable conversations.
You can browse by keyword, check out famous names in the contact list, or jump to random emails for a peek into real public records.
Why the buzz?
Before Jmail, digging through Epstein's emails meant sifting through clunky PDF dumps.
Now anyone can easily search names or connections—it's designed to make the archive more accessible.
It has received significant traffic since launch, and it's clear people are curious about what these public records reveal.