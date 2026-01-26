Gmail won't show you misclassified emails anymore

Google has fixed a technical glitch in Gmail , after users flagged that the platform's email filtering system was malfunctioning. The issue led to a flood of promotional and update emails in users' inboxes. Messages usually sorted into the Promotions or Updates tabs were landing directly in the primary inbox, causing confusion among many.

Official response Google acknowledges Gmail's filtering issues Google acknowledged the problem on its Workspace Status Dashboard, noting that it began on Saturday. "We are experiencing an issue with Gmail beginning on Saturday, 2026-01-24 05:02 US/Pacific," the company said. "We are aware that some Gmail users are experiencing misclassification of emails in their inbox and additional spam warnings," it added.

User safety Google advises caution As the glitch affected Gmail's filtering system, Google advised users to be careful while opening emails from unknown senders. "As always, we encourage users to follow standard best practices when engaging with messages from unknown senders," the company said. It also promised to keep users updated as the situation evolves.

