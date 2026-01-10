Gmail just got smarter: Here's what's new

AI Overviews break down long email threads into quick summaries so you don't have to scroll forever. You can ask Gemini questions in plain English—like "Who was the plumber that gave me a quote for the bathroom renovation last year?"—and it'll dig up the answer from old emails. Upgraded Suggested Replies and Help Me Write will craft responses that sound like you, making replying way easier.

Smarter inbox tools & rollout details

A new Proofread tool (for paid subscribers) checks grammar and tone before you hit send.

The AI Inbox highlights urgent stuff—think bills due tomorrow or dentist reminders—so nothing slips through the cracks.

Most features are free; only Proofread and the ability to ask your inbox questions with AI Overviews need a subscription.

The update is rolling out to testers first, then everyone else soon.

If your inbox is always packed, these changes could be a real time-saver.