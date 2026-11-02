GMO Internet Group apologizes after Onamae.com breach with 26,000+ cases
GMO Internet Group has publicly apologized after hackers broke into its Onamae.com Desktop Cloud service, with more than 26,000 cases of unauthorized access affecting several businesses.
At a press conference, CEO Masatoshi Kumagai promised to switch to a new security system and even put up a $1 million reward for tips that help catch those responsible.
GMO compensates users, executives cut pay
To make up for the breach, GMO will compensate affected customers and give all users an extra 5,000 yen (about $34).
The company admitted it missed earlier warnings about its system's weak spots.
Top executives, including Kumagai, are taking pay cuts to show accountability.
This whole incident is a wake-up call for Japan's digital security. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is now pushing for stronger nationwide cybersecurity measures as people report serious financial losses from these attacks.