Goldman Sachs limits AI tools to engineers after internal review
Technology
Goldman Sachs just changed the rules on using AI tools like Anthropic's Claude Code and GitHub. Now, only engineers get access.
Before this, people across different teams used these tools for things like tracking markets and making content.
The shift comes after an internal review of productivity and risk management.
Firms curb AI use and spending
Goldman isn't alone: other big names like Palantir and Booz Allen Hamilton are also locking down their AI tool usage over security worries.
Some, like Uber and Walmart, are even keeping an eye on costs by capping spending and monitoring how much these tools get used.
It's all about keeping sensitive information safe while not letting expenses spiral out of control.