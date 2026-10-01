Goodfire launches Baseten tool inspecting model internals and flagging risks

This system is a game changer for cost: running 1,500 sessions on the Kimi K3 model was just $51 (compared with $233 for a cheaper AI model checking every step).

It caught 94% of bad sessions but did flag about 8.7% of safe ones by mistake.

Plus, even when using multiple probes at once, response times barely slow down; great news for anyone building open models that need extra protection.