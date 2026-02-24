Google acquires AI music platform ProducerAI to boost creative tools

Google just picked up ProducerAI, the AI-powered music platform launched last year as Riffusion's successor. Announced today, the move brings ProducerAI into Google Labs, letting users craft songs with AI—tweaking rhythm, arrangement, tempo, and even lyrics.

ProducerAI offers an interactive agent to help you create music ProducerAI stands out for its interactive AI agent that helps you create beats, remix tracks, and write lyrics almost like working with a real producer.

Elias Roman, senior director of product management at Google Labs, says this back-and-forth makes it way more creative than simple prompt-only tools.

The platform has worked with popular artists ProducerAI has worked with artists like The Chainsmokers and Lecrae.

Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers called it "It's truly crafted around the musician's experience."

You can try it free (with limited credits), or pay $8/month to make up to 600 songs—accessible in over 250 countries on desktop and mobile.