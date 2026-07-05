Google ad imagines Founding Fathers drafting Declaration with Google Workspace
Google just released a playful ad imagining the Founding Fathers tackling the Declaration of Independence as a group project, only this time, they're using Google Workspace.
Thomas Jefferson gets texts from Ben Franklin, drafts are edited in Google Docs, meetings pop up on Google Calendar, and everyone's on Google Meet (with cameras off, naturally).
Google ad spotlights Gemini, reactions mixed
The ad highlights AI features like "help me visualize" for designing the national seal and Gemini taking meeting notes and offering tips.
Reactions online were mixed: YouTube and Instagram users found it clever, but some called it "cringey" on Bluesky.
Historian Angus Johnston summed it up by saying, "It's amazing how little of this is actually AI," pointing out that the tech didn't really shine for collaboration or political writing.