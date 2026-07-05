Google ad imagines Founding Fathers drafting Declaration with Google Workspace

Google ad spotlights Gemini, reactions mixed

The ad highlights AI features like "help me visualize" for designing the national seal and Gemini taking meeting notes and offering tips.

Reactions online were mixed: YouTube and Instagram users found it clever, but some called it "cringey" on Bluesky.

Historian Angus Johnston summed it up by saying, "It's amazing how little of this is actually AI," pointing out that the tech didn't really shine for collaboration or political writing.