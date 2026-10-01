Google adds 100+ workout types to Pixel and Fitbit devices
Technology
Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch (3, 4, and 5) just got a big update: now they can automatically detect and log more than 100 different activities (think cardio machines, HIIT, swimming, and more).
This is a huge jump from the old limit of just 10.
The new version is almost twice as accurate at picking up your workouts and misses way fewer sessions.
Workout summaries appear within 30 minutes
After you finish working out, you'll get a summary on your app within about half an hour.
You can confirm or tweak the details if something's off; Google will learn your patterns to tune future predictions.
The update is widely available on iOS and is still rolling out on Android users under "Expanded activity detection, built to learn."