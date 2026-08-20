Google adds 3-D models and quizzes in Search and Gemini
Google just rolled out some smart new AI features in Search and Gemini to make studying a bit easier.
Now you'll find interactive 3-D models, custom quizzes, and even a dedicated student hub, all designed to help you tackle tricky topics.
With these updates, Gemini is stepping up as a serious rival to other study helpers like OpenAI and Knowt.
Search visuals and Gemini Learning Hub
Search now gives you AI-powered visuals and simulations: Type in something like "pH scale" and get a dynamic model instead of just text.
You can also try out personalized quizzes on stuff like SAT vocab, or soon use Lens to snap a pic of your homework for explanations.
Over in the Gemini app, there's a new learning hub that bundles flashcards, quizzes, notebooks, and more, all in one spot, so everything you need is right at your fingertips.