Google adds 4 options to Gemini overlay plus-menu on Android
Technology
Google's Gemini overlay on Android now features an expanded "plus" menu, making it easier to access tools without opening the full app.
Four fresh options, Videos, Music, Canvas, and Guided learning, are now right at your fingertips.
Deep research still needs the full app because it's more complex, but classics like Screen and Photos aren't going anywhere.
Google app 17.32 raises tool carousel
The tool carousel sits a bit higher on your screen now, which might make one-handed use trickier.
Still, most tasks can be done straight from the overlay, streamlining things for busy Android users.
This update rolls out with version 17.32 of the Google app and aims to make everyday tasks quicker and smoother.