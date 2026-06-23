Google adds 4 options to Gemini overlay plus-menu on Android Technology Jun 23, 2026

Google's Gemini overlay on Android now features an expanded "plus" menu, making it easier to access tools without opening the full app.

Four fresh options, Videos, Music, Canvas, and Guided learning, are now right at your fingertips.

Deep research still needs the full app because it's more complex, but classics like Screen and Photos aren't going anywhere.