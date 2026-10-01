Google adds 5 AI overviews features linking comments to threads
Google has dropped five new features for its AI Overviews, making search results more useful and interactive.
The highlight: you'll now see real comments from forums and social media, so if you're searching for something like pet care tips, you get advice straight from people who've been there.
Each comment links back to the full thread if you want to dig deeper.
Google Search adds link previews
It's now easier to spot trusted news sources right in your search results, thanks to direct links and an "Explore additional sources" section for extra reading.
You can even preview a website by hovering over the link before clicking (handy for quick checks).
Google says these updates are all about improving the visibility and helpfulness of links and showcasing original voices, helping users discover the richness of the web and connecting them directly with the sources and creators they're looking for.