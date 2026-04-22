Google adds AI auto browse and skills to Chrome Enterprise
Technology
Google just rolled out new AI features for Chrome Enterprise, making work smoother and safer.
The big additions are "Auto Browse," which can handle tasks like moving info from Google Docs into other apps (with your OK), and "Skills," letting you save and run your favorite workflows in one click.
Google adds Chrome Enterprise security controls
To help IT teams keep things secure, Google now offers detailed reports on which AI tools are being used, approved or not.
Thanks to an integration with Okta, sessions are tied to secure hardware to block hacking attempts.
Plus, if a device gets compromised, IT can remotely clear Chrome browsing data, such as cookies, on compromised devices.