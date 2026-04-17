Google adds AI side panel and search upgrades to Chrome
Technology
Google has added fresh AI tools to Chrome, making browsing and research a lot smoother.
Now, you can open web pages with an AI side panel, perfect for comparing info or asking follow-up questions without jumping between tabs.
If you're someone who always has a million tabs open while researching, this could make life much easier.
Chrome search covers tabs PDFs images
There's also a handy new search upgrade: you can now search across multiple tabs, PDFs, and images by using the "plus" menu in the search box. It even lets you add different document types for deeper searches.
Plus, features like Canvas and image creation are right there too.
These updates started in the US but are rolling out soon to more countries, including India!