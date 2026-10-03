Google adds anti-spoofing to Android 11 to stop banking scams

Google is rolling out a handy anti-spoofing feature to devices running Android version 11 or higher to help stop scammy banking calls.

If someone claims they're your bank, Android checks with the bank's app to see if it's legit. If not, the call gets cut off right away.

For now, it works with Brazil-based banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank, but Google says more banks are coming soon.