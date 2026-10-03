Google adds anti-spoofing to Android 11 to stop banking scams
Google is rolling out a handy anti-spoofing feature to devices running Android version 11 or higher to help stop scammy banking calls.
If someone claims they're your bank, Android checks with the bank's app to see if it's legit. If not, the call gets cut off right away.
For now, it works with Brazil-based banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank, but Google says more banks are coming soon.
Android hides OTPs, tightens app protections
Android 11 or higher is also stepping up its security game: one-time passwords now stay hidden from most apps for 3 hours for extra privacy.
The upgraded Live Threat Detection warns you about sketchy app behavior and Android 17 Advanced Protection removes access to the accessibility service for all apps not labeled as accessibility tools.
Plus, with Android 17, if your phone goes missing, you'll be able to require biometrics (like a fingerprint or face scan) to unlock it, making things safer all around.