Google adds blue ring to profile pictures for paid users
Technology
Google just rolled out a fresh look for paid users: a blue gradient ring now circles your profile picture, replacing the old four-color design from Google One.
This update covers paid tiers, including the non-AI Google One tiers and the AI-focused plans like AI Plus, AI Pro, and AI Ultra.
The change started hitting Android and web apps on August 19.
Google profile card shows plan
Tap your new blue ring and you'll see an updated profile card that neatly shows your name, email, photo, and which plan you're on, all in one place.
Switching between accounts is now built right into this card.
If you're on a lower tier, Google may nudge you to check out upgrades like AI Ultra.
The rollout's happening gradually, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!