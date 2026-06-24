Google adds Chrome 'Select from screen' and Gemini 3.5 flash Technology Jun 24, 2026

Google just rolled out "Select from screen" in Chrome 149, letting you grab text or images straight from your browser tab and drop them into Gemini AI prompts.

It's tucked away in the "plus" menu, and whatever you pick gets auto-added to the Gemini prompt box, no copy-pasting needed.