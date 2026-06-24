Google adds Chrome 'Select from screen' and Gemini 3.5 flash
Technology
Google just rolled out "Select from screen" in Chrome 149, letting you grab text or images straight from your browser tab and drop them into Gemini AI prompts.
It's tucked away in the "plus" menu, and whatever you pick gets auto-added to the Gemini prompt box, no copy-pasting needed.
Gemini 3.5 Flash adds safety checks
If it's not showing up for you yet, a quick browser restart should do the trick.
Google also introduced Gemini 3.5 Flash, which helps developers build smarter agents across devices and adds safety checks for critical actions.
Both updates are all about making everyday tasks with AI smoother and safer.