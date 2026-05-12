Google adds circle to search in Gemini overlay on Android

Overlay adds screen content option

When the overlay pops up, you'll see "Circle anything or ask about this screen." After circling something, you can tweak your selection with handy drag handles and even add extra context using overlay drawing tools.

There's also a new "Screen content" option in the plus menu that lets you include your whole screen in a query, giving you more say over what Gemini looks at when searching.

If the update hasn't appeared yet, try force-stopping the app from app info to speed things up.