Google adds Gemini AI security to Chrome to spot scams
Technology
Google is rolling out new AI-powered security features for Chrome, aiming to keep you safer online.
Thanks to the Gemini AI model working behind the scenes, Chrome can now spot tricky scams like fake antivirus pop-ups and sketchy browser update alerts.
Plus, if you land on an insecure HTTP site, Chrome will give you a heads-up so you know what is up.
Google issues Chrome 156 security patches
These updates are part of Chrome version 156.0.8078.47 and 156.0.8078.48 for Windows and Mac, and 156.0.8078.47 for Linux, so make sure your browser is up to date.
Google has also patched some hidden security holes (details are hush-hush until everyone updates).
In 2025, Google introduced Gemini AI into devices for even stronger protection while you browse.