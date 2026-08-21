Google adds Gemini intelligence 'Personalized suggestions' to Pixel 11 Gboard

If you type something like "7pm Spanish restaurant?", Gboard might suggest a smoother reply such as "That sounds like a great plan! How about dinner on Thursday at 7pm at the Spanish restaurant?"

Everything runs securely using Google's Private AI Compute, and you're always in control: you can turn this feature on or off anytime.

It works with several languages (English, Chinese, French, and Spanish), but isn't available in the EEA yet.

Existing tools like Proofread and Emojify also get smarter when this is enabled.