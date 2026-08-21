Google adds Gemini intelligence 'Personalized suggestions' to Pixel 11 Gboard
Google's new Pixel 11 phones just leveled up Gboard with "Personalized suggestions," powered by Gemini Intelligence.
Now, your keyboard can offer smart, custom responses in a dedicated tab, drawing on how you usually type, your current conversation, text input, and typing patterns, and what's happening on-screen in apps like Google Messages or Line.
Gboard uses Google's private AI compute
If you type something like "7pm Spanish restaurant?", Gboard might suggest a smoother reply such as "That sounds like a great plan! How about dinner on Thursday at 7pm at the Spanish restaurant?"
Everything runs securely using Google's Private AI Compute, and you're always in control: you can turn this feature on or off anytime.
It works with several languages (English, Chinese, French, and Spanish), but isn't available in the EEA yet.
Existing tools like Proofread and Emojify also get smarter when this is enabled.