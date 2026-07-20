Google adds Gemini Omni and personal avatars to Google Vids
Google just rolled out two cool upgrades for its AI video tool, Google Vids: Gemini Omni and Personal Avatars.
With Gemini Omni, you can edit or create videos by simply describing what you want using everyday language, plus mix in text, images, sketches, or even your voice.
Personal Avatars let you show up in videos as an AI version of yourself, handy if you'd rather not record on camera.
Every AI video carries SynthID watermark
Gemini Omni makes editing super beginner-friendly: just say what changes you want (like switching backgrounds or fixing lighting) and the AI handles it.
Personal Avatars are great for things like training videos where being on camera isn't practical.
Both features are available to paying users on Google AI Pro and Ultra plans and to select Workspace Business accounts in some regions.
For safety, every AI-made video has a SynthID watermark and avatars are tied to your likeness and voice for extra security.