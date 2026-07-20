Google adds Gemini Omni and personal avatars to Google Vids

Google just rolled out two cool upgrades for its AI video tool, Google Vids: Gemini Omni and Personal Avatars.

With Gemini Omni, you can edit or create videos by simply describing what you want using everyday language, plus mix in text, images, sketches, or even your voice.

Personal Avatars let you show up in videos as an AI version of yourself, handy if you'd rather not record on camera.