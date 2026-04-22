Google adds generative AI to mapping tools for Street View
Technology
Google is bringing generative AI to its mapping tools, making life a lot easier for companies that work with maps and location data.
Announced at Cloud Next in Las Vegas, the new features let users build super realistic Street View scenes just by describing what they want, thanks to the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.
Aerial and satellite insights accelerate analysis
With new Aerial and Satellite Insights, analyzing massive satellite datasets now takes minutes instead of weeks.
Plus, Google's fresh Earth AI Imagery models can spot things like bridges and roads automatically (no need for companies to build their own AI from scratch).
These updates are already helping big names like Airbus and Boston Children's Hospital.