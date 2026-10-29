Google adds immersive explorations to Gemini app for learning
Technology
Google just dropped a fresh feature in its Gemini app called immersive explorations, designed to make studying feel less like homework and more like an adventure.
Now, you can explore subjects like history, engineering, or space by diving into detailed visual scenes: think tracing the Silk Road or zooming inside a jet engine, all in the Gemini app.
Available in English, Indonesian and Hindi
Right now, immersive explorations work in English, Indonesian, and Hindi. Just tap "Try immersive explorations" in the student hub to get started.
Google says audio narration and chat-based exploration are on the way too, making it even easier (and more fun) to learn about everything from tiny cells to deep space.