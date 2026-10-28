Google adds insulin resistance and blood pressure trends to Fitbit
Technology
Google just rolled out new health features for Fitbit Air and Edge, letting you track insulin resistance and blood pressure trends right from your wrist.
Part of the "Health Guardian" suite, these updates use heart rate, activity, and sleep data to spot early signs of metabolic changes, all for a $100 a year Google Health Premium subscription.
Fitbit flags possible insulin resistance
Instead of pricking your finger, Fitbit's new tool checks patterns in your health data to flag possible insulin resistance, helping you catch early signs of type 2 diabetes.
By bringing these features to more affordable devices like Air and Edge, Google wants to make advanced health monitoring easier for more users with a Google Health Premium subscription.