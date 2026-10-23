Google adds insulin resistance, blood pressure tracking to Fitbit Air

Heads up: these new tracking features are only for Google Health Premium subscribers through the Google Health app.

The updates help spot early changes in your health by looking at long-term trends: blood pressure tracking checks flow changes, while the insulin resistance tool shows how your body responds to insulin.

Plus, Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Watch 5 will now recognize more than 100 different activities automatically (think: better workout logs), though Google reminds everyone these tools are not meant to replace real medical advice.