The service is already available on Google Maps

You can now track Mumbai local trains on Google Maps

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:47 pm Jun 03, 202607:47 pm

What's the story

Google has announced a new feature to provide live updates of local trains in Mumbai. The service is already available on Google Maps and will soon be launched on the Where Is My Train app. The feature has been developed in collaboration with Yatri, a city travel and railway information platform. The update aims to help commuters make informed decisions about their journeys and avoid last-minute disruptions.