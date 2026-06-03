You can now track Mumbai local trains on Google Maps
What's the story
Google has announced a new feature to provide live updates of local trains in Mumbai. The service is already available on Google Maps and will soon be launched on the Where Is My Train app. The feature has been developed in collaboration with Yatri, a city travel and railway information platform. The update aims to help commuters make informed decisions about their journeys and avoid last-minute disruptions.
User benefits
Real-time tracking and schedule adjustments
The new feature will provide real-time tracking of local trains, schedule adjustments, and service updates. It will also offer platform information before reaching stations. The integration with Google Maps and Where Is My Train app is aimed at reducing uncertainty for commuters relying on Mumbai's suburban railway network, one of the busiest public transport systems globally.
Statement
What did Google say?
"We're thrilled to collaborate with Yatri to provide Mumbai's commuter community an enhanced real-time tracking experience that brings greater predictability to their daily travel," said Lalitha Ramani, GM - Google Maps, India. To note, the new system also offers User Incident Reporting as well as Yatri Chat for insights from the passengers.