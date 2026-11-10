Google adds Maps to AI studio for integrated location features
Technology
Big news for app creators: Google just added Maps to AI Studio, so you can build apps with real-world location features like interactive maps or route planners without ever leaving the platform.
No more juggling API keys or switching tools; everything is handled in one place, and you get live previews as you go.
Free sandbox offers up-to-100 daily API-calls
Not sure where to start? There is a free sandbox that lets you experiment with up to 100 API calls a day.
Whether you are dreaming up a city tour app or optimizing routes for your side hustle, this update makes it way easier (and less stressful) to bring your ideas to life using Google Maps.