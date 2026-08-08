Google adds Nano Banana to Search to create visuals
Technology
Google now has Nano Banana, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool built into Google Search that lets you create visuals like infographics and presentation visuals with simple text prompts, no design skills or extra apps needed.
Just type what you want, and Nano Banana turns your ideas into polished designs right from the search bar.
Nano Banana offers customizable, free visuals
You can customize layouts, styles, and colors, plus easily switch languages to fit your audience.
It's perfect for quick social posts or client work, and you can download finished visuals.
Best part? It's totally free on Google.com and the Google app, making pro-level design way more accessible and fast.