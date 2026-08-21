Google adds 'Preferred Sources' button to help publishers recover traffic

Google just rolled out a "Preferred Sources" button to help publishers bounce back from AI-driven search changes that hurt their traffic.

Now, if you really like a site, you can mark it as your go-to source right on their page, and Google will show you more from them in Search, Discover, and News.

The feature launched in Google's AI experiences, including AI Mode and AI Overviews, in May 2026, and already people across the web had selected over 345,000 unique sources through this method.