Google adds 'Preferred Sources' button to help publishers recover traffic
Google just rolled out a "Preferred Sources" button to help publishers bounce back from AI-driven search changes that hurt their traffic.
Now, if you really like a site, you can mark it as your go-to source right on their page, and Google will show you more from them in Search, Discover, and News.
The feature launched in Google's AI experiences, including AI Mode and AI Overviews, in May 2026, and already people across the web had selected over 345,000 unique sources through this method.
Google touts CTR gains and personalization
Google says being picked as a preferred source can actually double a site's click-through rates, a big deal for publishers trying to stay visible.
Plus, Google is making content curation more personal: soon you'll be able to fine-tune your Discover feed with simple commands and customize your audio news briefings on Android.
So you get more control over what you see (and hear), while the sites you love get a better shot at reaching you.