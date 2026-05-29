Google adds purchasable AI credits and 5 hour Gemini refresh Technology May 29, 2026

Google just made some changes to Gemini's usage limits after users said they were running out of quota too fast.

Now, your compute limit refreshes every five hours (until you hit a weekly cap), and it depends on how complex your tasks are.

Plus, if you need more, Google will let Gemini app users buy pay-as-you-go AI credits so you can top up whenever.