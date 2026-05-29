Google adds purchasable AI credits and 5 hour Gemini refresh
Google just made some changes to Gemini's usage limits after users said they were running out of quota too fast.
Now, your compute limit refreshes every five hours (until you hit a weekly cap), and it depends on how complex your tasks are.
Plus, if you need more, Google will let Gemini app users buy pay-as-you-go AI credits so you can top up whenever.
Gemini 3.1 Pro prompts capped
If you're on Gemini 3.1 Pro, there's now a cap on how much each prompt can use, so one big task won't burn through all your quota.
Flash-Lite prompts are totally free now and failed requests don't count against your limit. You'll also get more detailed usage breakdowns and notifications.
For Ultra users: you get double the Omni generations, and Google fixed that annoying bug that was eating up extra quota for certain people.