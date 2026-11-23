Google adds 'Report current weather' tool to Pixel Weather app
Google just rolled out a handy new feature for Pixel users: you can now tell the Weather app if its forecast is off.
The "Report current weather" tool lets you quickly share if it's warmer, colder, raining, or clear, basically, if what you see outside doesn't match the app.
Reports sent to Google improve forecasts
Your reports go straight to Google to help make future forecasts more accurate.
They use your feedback, device location, and some diagnostic information, but keep it separate from your personal account.
Similar crowdsourced features are already on apps like Apple Weather and Weather Underground.
This update is now appearing on Pixel phones, showing Google's betting big on user input to make weather predictions smarter for everyone.